Dramatic moment a COW is airlifted to safety by an RAF helicopter after plunging down waterfall

A cow that plunged down a 150ft waterfall in Cumbria was airlifted to safety by an RAF helicopter 5 days later.

Farmer Martin Smith, 27, seen that one in all his 60 cows had gone lacking on July 6 and began trying to find it.

He finally discovered his lacking cow on the backside of the Crammel Linn waterfall close to Gisland close to the border between Cumbria and Northumberland.

A cow that plunged down a 150tf waterfall in Cumbria was airlifted to safety by an RAF helicopter after 5 days of rescue makes an attempt when even the fireplace service could not assist

Over the moon: The stranded Galloway cow is airlifted to safety after being caught on the backside of a waterfall in Cumbria for 5 days

Heavy rainfall within the days main up to the 15-year-old Galloway cow’s disappearance meant that the animal wasn’t in a position to climb to safety.

Multiple rescue makes an attempt had been launched throughout the week earlier than the RAF had been referred to as to assist the struggling cow.

A Puma helicopter operated by the 28 Squadron airlifted the cow again to safety.

A pathway leads down to the ravine the place the cow was caught and Mr Smith believes a gate could have been left open permitting the cow to wander to the sting of the waterfall.

He mentioned: ‘The cow should have gone down after which obtained scared and slipped down because it’s fairly steep.

The RAF 28 Squadron had been contacted after the cow’s house owners and the fireplace service had been unable to assist the animal

Airborne: The 15-year-old cow begins its flight as a Puma helicopter raises it into the air

‘We seen she was lacking later that night after which after I went to look I noticed her down there.

‘We tried to get her out and even referred to as the fireplace brigade but it surely was to no avail.

‘It had been raining a lot and it was so muddy so it was too slippery to get her out ourselves.

‘She’s fairly outdated as properly so she simply did not have the power.’

The RAF had been contacted after the fireplace service was unable to rescue the cow and Craig, who runs Wiley Sike farm mentioned: ‘Yesterday we obtained affirmation that a helicopter was going to come and save her.

Two males method the cow that grew to become stranded after plunging down a waterfall in Cumbria

The rescue workforce assist the cow onto its aspect in order that cables may be hooked up to it earlier than it is lifted into the air by an RAF helicopter

‘It was a large reduction to know we might get her out.

‘It was wanting fairly grim at one level and I wasn’t positive what I used to be going to do to get her out.

‘I went down and fed her day by day however I believed, what am I going to do right here.

‘But once we obtained her out it was a great moment.

‘It was fairly a dramatic occasion – I’ve by no means seen something prefer it.

Suspense: Two individuals in high-visibility jackets watch on because the RAF helicopter lifts a stranded cow to safety

‘I used to be there as they carried her out in a harness and it was like one thing out of an motion film.’

The 28 Squadron had been flying operational coaching missions at RAF Spadeam and agreed to assist rescue the animal.

Wing Commander Lawrence, mentioned: ‘The 28 Sqn crew have made an extraordinarily troublesome activity appear easy and the short rescue and speedy restoration of the cow is testomony to their talent and to the Army Air Corps colleagues who assisted within the operation.

‘With RAF Spadeadam personnel having been deployed to Northumberland and Cumbria to assist the nationwide Covid-19 response, it is nice to now have the ability to assist one in all our native farmers and to present my colleagues within the Joint Helicopter Command with some sensible coaching.

‘All in all a win-win state of affairs for all concerned.’