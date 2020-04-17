Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Fastest Track to One Billion TikTok Views

Exclusive

Drake has every person, virtually actually, doing the “Toosie Slide”– his newest solitary simply strike a 10- number criteria on TikTok, damaging Kylie Jenner‘s document.

Sources at the video clip production application inform us the hashtag #ToosieSlide struck a billion views in simply 2 days … offering Drake the fastest songs pattern to get to a billion views on the system.

That’s not to claim Drake’s OG clip was checked out a billion times on TikTok … there have actually been many leisures of his quarantine-themed video dancing obstacle, so the number stands for the number of times individuals have actually checked out #ToosieSlide relevant material.

Drake’s still moving MAJORLY– our TikTok resources inform us #ToosieSlide simply got to a monstrous 3 BILLION views, and also it ain’t reducing.

TMZ damaged the tale … Kylie’s “rise and shine” minute was the fastest-growing TikTok pattern back in October, promptly getting to a billion views, yet we’re informed #ToosieSlide got to the criteria also quicker than Kylie’s hashtag.

Tons of superstars have actually been delighting in the #ToosieSlide alone … consisting of Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and also LeBron James