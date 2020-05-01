DRAKE’S NEW PROJECT ‘DARK LANE DEMO TAPES’ DROPS TONIGHT

Drake is working on a big surprise.

The 6 God is purportedly dropping the new project tonight ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’. On Thursday, fans saw that few new tracks began to show up on music ID stage Shazam, with titles such as “From Florida With Love,” “Landed,” and “Time Passes quickly.”

The project will include 13 tracks, with collaborations with Future and Young Thug (“D4L”), Chris Brown (“Not You Too”), and his hotly anticipated joint effort with Playboi Carti (“Pain 1993”). His chart-top hits “Toosie Slide” and the formerly released “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to Say When” additionally show up on the tracklist gathered by fans.

Drake reviewed his joined with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign during OVO Mark’s Instagram Live not long ago, while “Desires” with Future was spilled by Drake himself in January.

Apparently the project is a mixtape to hold fans over until he drops the follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. “Album’s on the way, about to slap head tops off,” he said during OVO Mark’s Livestream.

Drake still can’t seem to comment on the reputed project, yet all signs indicate to new music.

Rumoured tracklist for new Drake tonight, pure speculation though pic.twitter.com/SZCuy6aq8c — Will 🦀 (@TheWayLif3Goes) April 30, 2020

DRAKE X CARTI TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/3WZtbeipIz — Amin & Hugo 😷🧤 (@aminethugo1) April 30, 2020

At that point, Drake has affirmed that Dark Lane Demo Tapes will drop this evening highlighting collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, and Fivio Foreign. He likewise uncovered the cover art and tracklist.

“My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” he said. “DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight.”

He also declared that his 6th studio album will be released this summer. “Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd,” he said.