Drake tops BET Awards nods; show to air on CBS for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake could be the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, that may celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the season and most readily useful male hip-hop artist. For both most readily useful collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

The 2020 BET Awards will air live on June 28 across ViacomCBS networks, including CBS for the very first time. The show, which is a virtual celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, will also air on BET and BET HER.

Breakthrough rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Beyoncé-assisted “Savage” remix, is nominated for video of the season, best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, the viewer’s choice award and album of the season for “Fever.”

Ricch, who won his first Grammy Award earlier in the day this year, also topped the pop charts with his upbeat hit “The Box.” The video for that song is nominated for video of the year along with DaBaby’s “Bop,” DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend’s “Higher,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Megan The Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” and Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance.”

Beyoncé, Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby earned four nominations each.

Kanye West, who released a gospel album a year ago, is nominated for the Dr. Bobby Jones most readily useful gospel/inspirational award. He will compete with Kirk Franklin, the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, John P. Kee and PJ Morton.