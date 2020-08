HIGHlarious! Drake usually uses his wits to tear down rival rappers he’s beefing with. So funny to see him release a diss track about himself!

OK, so Laugh Now Cry Later isn’t exactly that, but the music video certainly takes the piss out of Drizzy’s chill image with him comically getting caught trying to pretend he wasn’t sobbing after a basketball game!

