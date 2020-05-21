Drake Calls Kylie Jenner a ‘Side Piece’ in Unreleased Track

Drake‘s relationship with Kylie Jenner‘s been fueling the rumor mill for months, and now that he is referred to her as “a side piece” — on wax, as we used to say — anticipate it to warmth up.



Here’s the deal … Drake went on Instagram Live Wednesday evening to tease some unreleased music from a collab with Future.

On the monitor, the duo raps about all the new girls they’re capable of haul in, and Drake spits these lyrics — “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies.”

Future follows with equally themed lyrics, however what’s fascinating is the two have been engaged on this music collectively for a couple years now, however in the previous … Future rapped the Kylie half.

It needs to be famous, the monitor shouts out Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, as nicely — “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.”

Drake, in fact, is not any stranger to gossip associated to Kylie and the Kardashian/Jenner crew. There have been experiences of romance together with her in November, however we have been informed they have been simply hanging out as buddies.

That friendship endured regardless of Drake’s beef with Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, over a number of points … together with a rumored affair he had with Kim.