Drake Bell’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Verbal & Physical Abuse In Series Of Unsettling TikTok Videos

Actor Drake Bell is dealing with severe claims today after being implicated of physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, who formerly dated the star for a number of years in the 2000 s.

In addition to speaking up versus the star for the supposed abuse in a series of TikTok videos released on Wednesday, Lingafelt likewise implicated Bell of unfaithful on her with minor women and shared messages claiming to show her claims from other females who began to come forward after she initially made her public claims today.

Bell, now 34, began to come under fire when Lingafelt honestly called him out as “alcoholic” and “abusive” in her very first TikTok post on the matter, acquiring great deals of preliminary attention to the concern (listed below):

Lingafelt– who dated the Drake & & Josh star for a number of years up through approximately 2009– went off from there, sharing a series of videos starting with one that included her own commentary knocking the TELEVISION star of numerous supposed verbal and physical misbehaviours.

In that specific TikTok clip, the now-30- year-old starlet and vocalist imposed the most severe allegations, stating: