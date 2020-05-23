Drake Apologizes For Calling Kylie Jenner His ‘Side Piece’ In Unreleased Song

Someone get eyes on Kanye West, as a result of Drake simply took pictures at his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, on an unreleased observe.

The Toronto-born rapper has presumably been spending quarantine in his $100 million eyesore of a mansion, the place he’s saved busy combing by way of his archives of previous songs and taking part in snippets on Instagram Live.

During an impromptu streaming session on Wednesday evening, a hookah-smoking Drake performed an unreleased collaboration with Future, by which the duo name-drops the billionaire make-up mogul and sister of Kendall Jenner.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece,” Drake raps at one level. “Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies.”

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake continues within the music. “Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

Future raps comparable lyrics in his personal verse on the music, which, as TMZ reviews, was first teased years in the past.

The timeline is vital right here as a result of Kylie Jenner and Drake have been rumored to be spending time romantically in 2019 after her break up with Travis Scott, who labored with the “Degrassi” alum through the years, most notably on the music “Sicko Mode.”

The two have been reportedly seen “attached at the hip” throughout his 33rd birthday bash and a number of other different events.

But they turned out to be simply mates, in keeping with an unnamed E! News supply, who instructed the outlet on the time that their relationship was “strictly platonic.”

Well, it would a bit extra adversarial now when Jenner, who’s but to touch upon the misogynistic lyrics, catches wind of the shoutout.

Drake, nonetheless, tried to get forward of the incoming Kardashian media storm by posting an apology on Instagram Stories Thursday with out mentioning any KarJenner by identify.

(Photo: Instagram)

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” the rapper wrote. “He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue.”

Drake added: “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

See, whereas Kylie Jenner and Drake are on comparatively good phrases ― no less than they have been ― the “Tootsie Slide” rapper has clashed with Kylie’s brother-in-law, West, through the years.

As of 2018, the 2 have been locked in a feud that spilled onto Twitter over a bunch of points, however largely West’s function in Pusha T’s revealing that Drake had fathered a secret baby.

Things, nonetheless, boiled over when the web was satisfied the Canadian rapper as soon as carried on an affair with Kim Kardashian, who later denied the rumors in a tweet saying the tryst “never happened.”

This ought to all finish properly, proper?

