Drake and Lil Durk Share Video for New Song “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Following the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake has actually shared a new partnership with Lil Durk that he states will appear on his next album. That album is obviously called Certified Lover Boy, and the new song is called “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The song’s new Dave Meyers- directed video was recorded at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon and functions Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and MarshawnLynch Check it out listed below.

Just prior to launching Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake revealed that his next studio album is slated to arrive this summer season, though he hasn’t provided any more updates. It will mark the appropriate follow-up to his 2018 LP Scorpion Recently, he’s made visitor looks on a handful of other tracks by DJ Khaled (“GREECE” and “POPSTAR“), Popcaan (“ALL I NEED” and “TWIST & TURN“), and Headie One (“Only You Freestyle“).

Dark Lane Demo Tapes— a 14- track mixtape including visitor looks by Future, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and more– consists of “Toosie Slide,” “Desires” “When to Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle,” and “War,” and includes production by Southside, Pi’ erre Bourne, Noah “40” Shebib, and Plain Pat, to name a few.

This post was initially released on August 14 at 12: 02 a.m.Eastern It was last upgraded on August 14 at 12: 29 a.m. Eastern.