Drake and Future’s New Song Calls Kylie Jenner a “Side Piece”

Drake and Future simply gave Kylie Jenner probably the most unexpected shout-out.

On Wednesday evening, an undisclosed track from the 2 rappers went viral after it was debuted throughout Night Owl Sound’s Instagram Live. In it, Drake and Future namedrop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they element the ladies they’ve slept with, calling Kylie a “side piece” and utilizing her as a level of reference.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society,” Future might be heard rapping in a video obtained by followers and shared to Twitter. “Real s–t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf–kin’ Kylies.”

Kylie wasn’t the one celeb to obtain a shout-out by the “Jumpman” rappers. In a related lyric, the duo additionally point out Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as properly. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake raps. “Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis.”

Taking to social media the next morning, Drake assured followers that there was no disrespect supposed and that the observe was really recorded three years prior. “A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound set shouldn’t have been played,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/ future catalogue.”

He continued, “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Back in October, Drake and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul discovered themselves within the middle of romance rumors once they have been noticed out and about on a number of completely different events.



Despite fueling hypothesis that they have been an merchandise, a supply near the rumored couple informed E! News that Drake and Kylie were not romantically involved with each other.

“Kylie and Drake are not romantic,” the insider shared on the time. “They have always been good friends and have been hanging out more that Kylie is single and Drake is in town at his house in Calabasas. It’s a convenient friendship buts it’s strictly platonic.”

The supply additionally added that “Drake is notorious for flirting with all of his girlfriends and him and Kylie have a great dynamic,” however famous that “they aren’t hooking up but Kylie is enjoying having him around.”