Dragonfly devours a horsefly in driver’s video of car window

The moment a big green dragonfly tucked into a live horsefly on a car window has been filmed in all its gruesome detail by a woman sitting inside the vehicle.

Destiny Cooper filmed the dragonfly taking its time to gradually eat the smaller insect as she watched in Maurepas, Louisiana.

In the close-up footage the flying insect chomps on the horsefly. The smaller insect’s legs twitch as the dragonfly turns it into a crunchy snack.

Ms Cooper is horrified by the scene, gasping as the green insect begins eating the legs of the horsefly.

‘Oh my gosh,’ Ms Cooper can be heard exclaiming in horror during the video.

She continues to film the stomach-churning scene, saying ‘I’m disgusted’ at the end of the footage.

Ms Cooper shared the video on her Facebook page on July 15.

She captioned the footage: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this.’

Dragonflies can hugely vary in size, but generally measure up to four inches (100mm) in length.

In prehistoric times, dragonflies were much bigger than they are today, reaching up to 30 inches (762mm).

The horsefly, in comparison, is much smaller, only reaching a maximum of an inch (25mm).

Dragonflies normally eat other flying insets, particularly smaller ones such as midges and mosquitoes.

But they also feed on larger insets, including butterflies, moths – and even smaller dragonflies.