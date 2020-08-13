Dragon Touch OD10 Security Camera Outdoor, 1080P HD PTZ Outdoor Camera Wi-Fi for Home Security Surveillance, Floodlight, Night Vision, Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio, Alexa/Google Home, Waterproof



Product Description

What’s included in box

1 x OD10 camera

1 x power adapter

1 x power extended cable

4 x mounting screws

4 x expansion bolt

1 x waterproof rubber ring & plug for RJ45 port

1 x waterproof main part for RJ45 port

1 x quick start guide

Keep a Vigilant Eye on Your Home



1080P Wi-Fi PTZ camera

Dragon Touch security camera Keeps a vigilant eye on your home day and night, push alerts when motion is detected, and you can view video footage from anywhere.

With upgraded noise reduction technology, you can talk with your family or guests clearly anytime, anywhere.

1080P Full HD Resolution

Pan/Tilt/Zoom

Night vision up to 66ft

Motion detection & motion tracking

IP65 weatherproof

TF Card Storage & Cloud Storage

Works with Alexa (Echo Show)

Works with the Google Assistant (Google Home Hub)

4X Zoom

Zoom in to see more details of far-away objects without impairing image quality or zoom out to get a wider and larger view

1080P Full HD Resolution

The security camera outdoor provides sharper and more vivid video in up to 1080p and lets you see your home, office, store clearly day and night.

Easy Setup

Insert a microSD card (not included) in the TF card slot.

Tools needed for installation are included.

Motion Detection & Night Vision

Automatically record video of moving objects and push alerts to your smartphone. Adjust detection sensitivity levels to minimize false alerts.

Night vision up to 66ft. 4 white LED spotlights helps to record clear footage of moving objects at night.

Dual Connection Modes



The PTZ wifi ip camera supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection and wired LAN cable connection. Two options meet different needs.

Share with Multiple Users



Want your family or friends to know what is going on? The outdoor wireless security camera is the better one, take a try and enjoy it.

Cloud Storage and TF Card Storage



The wireless outdoor camera supports TF card (not included) and cloud storage. Your privacy matters. The wifi ip camera provides the industry-standard wireless encryption to give you peace of mind!

Multi-Channel Preview



The security camera outdoor supports multi-channel preview. You can view several cameras at the same time in one app. Easy to use.

Voice Control



The wifi camera outdoor supports hands-free voice control and allows you to show video feed on connected Echo Show, Alexa-enabled devices, Google Home Hub, or Chromecast-enabled devices.

Q: Does the surveillance camera connect to 5Ghz Wi-Fi?

A: Please connect it with 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, it doesn’t support 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

Q: How can i pair it with Alexa devices and Google Assitant?

A: The following ways to help you.

First, refer to the manual.

Second, contact our customer support to get the teaching video. Contact information is on item package or in manual.

Q: Does it need to plug in outlet?

A: Yes, it need to plug in outlet.

Q: Does it need wire?

A: Yes, it has a 3.9 feet length power adapter and a 9.8 feet lenght power extended cable.

Q: Where is the reset button?

A: There are three ports on the lines of the camera, they are reset port/power portinternet port.

Device Compatibility

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

Power Supply

Power Adapter

Wi-Fi Band

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

Alexa/Google Assistant

✓

PIR Motion Detect

Night Vision

2-Way Audio

Cloud Storage

SD Card

Up to 128G Micro SD Card

Waterproof

IP65 Waterproof

360° COVERAGE AND 4X ZOOM: With a 90° viewing angle, 355° pan, 90° tilt, and 4x zoom, the Dragon Touch security camera outdoor lets you see more details, no blind spots. Rated IP65, ideal for indoor and outdoor video surveillance.

FULL HD 1080P AND NIGHT VISION: View live video in up to 1080p (1920×1080) day and night. 4pcs infrared LEDs and 4pcs white LEDs let you see up to 66ft clearly at night and get clear video recordings.

COMPATIBLE WITH ALEXA AND THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Control the Wi-Fi ip camera outdoor with just your voice. Allow you to show video feed on your Echo Show, Alexa-enabled devices, Google Home Hub, or Chromecast-enabled devices.

CLEAR TWO-WAY AUDIO: With the ptz camera’s built-in microphone and speaker, and upgraded noise reduction technology, you can listen and talk clearly with your family members, guests, or scare off intruders.

SMART MOTION TRACKING: Automatically track and record video of moving objects and push alerts to your smartphone. Support an up to 128GB TF card (not included) and cloud storage and allow for 24/7 recording and event recording.