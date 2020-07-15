Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet, 10 inch Android Tablet, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor, 10.1 IPS HD Display, Micro HDMI, Android 9.0 Pie, 5G WiFi, Metal Body Black



Product Description

Powerful Performance

Dragon Touch NotePad K10 features a 2GB RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor, offering the smooth performance of playing videos, surfing the Internet, running light games, etc. Android 9.0 Pie enhances performance and reduces ads, giving you a more customized experience.

Capture Wonderful Moments

Dragon Touch NotePad K10 features a rear 8MP camera. Take stunning post-worthy pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, family get together, etc. The 2-megapixel front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

Store More of Your Moments

With 32GB storage, you can store tons of photos, e-Books, songs, and movies, etc. Plus, Dragon Touch NotePad K10 tablet supports expandable memory by micro SD card up to 128GB. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite memories.

Enjoy 1280*800 IPS Display

Dragon Touch NotePad K10 features a brilliant 1280 x 800 Full HD display for richer colors and clarity. It adopts IPS (in-plane-switching) display, a screen technology for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), which easily display more details in [email protected] video, web pages, and colorful pictures. You are able to enjoy widescreen movies, videos, and games with wide viewing angles, less glare, and more brightness.

Multi-Functions to Explore

Dragon Touch NotePad K10 has many other functions for you to explore. With built-in Google Assistant, you can quickly get answers, take calls, play a song, check the temperature, control smart devices and more. With a micro HDMI port, you can easily connect your tablet into any TV and start streaming your favorite content. An integrated GPS sensor makes navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet. Are you a radio lover? The K10 tablet is also equipped with FM radio.

Last Longer for More

With 5000mAh battery and Smart Power-Saving technology, Dragon Touch NotePad K10 allows you to enjoy entertainment and gaming for over 10 hours. It also features a 5V/2A micro USB power adapter. When watching movies/TV shows, playing games with the high-speed network(2.4GHz/5GHz Dual Wi-Fi Mode), you needn’t worry about a power cut.

[Strong and Powerful Performance]: Do what you like to do, Dragon Touch NotePad K10 Tablet features a powerful and strong 64-bit quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz with 2GB RAM, thus delivering quicker app launches, much smoother gameplay experience.

[Native and Latest Android OS]: The Dragon Touch NotePad K10 Tablet has been certified from GMS and features with the latest Android version-Android 9.0 Pie. Getting rid of unexpected ads and having full access to Google Play, it’s smarter, faster and better close to you.

[Better Display Wonderful Contents]: With a wide and stunning 800*1280 IPS display, which presents a bright display with more abundant colors and more delicate picture quality from all angles. To be more humane, NotePad K10 Tablet features Eye-Care mode, which automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight. It makes you read comfortably at night.

[Ultimate Entertainment Experience]: The Dragon Touch NotePad K10 Tablet comes with dual speakers, providing a robust audio experience for your favorite music, videos, and games. Besides, Dual-Wi-Fi mode provides two choices for network-2.4GHz & 5GHz. With high-speed network connections, you can browse, video chat, play games, watch movies or TV series, and so on freely.

[Sturdy Design, Large Storage]: The Dragon Touch NotePad K10 Tablet has a simple but also not simple design. The fashion, line-clear and slim metal body look more like artwork. Even so, it still has built-in 32GB storage and supports up to 128G micro SD card to expand the storage. You can download and keep your favorite books, songs, photos, movies, games and everything you like in this slim metal android tablet.