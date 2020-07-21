Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Android 9.0 Pie, 10 inch Android Tablets, 1200×1920 IPS Full HD Display, 5G Wi-Fi, USB Type C Port, Black



Ultra-vision display brings your content to life

Dragon Touch Max 10 is boosted with the G+G touch panel that is hard wear-resistant. Feast your eyes with 10.1″ IPS (1920 x 1200) screen. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives a more immersive viewing experience when watching your favorite content.

Blistering Performance with Octa-Core Processor

The octa-core processor gives you great performance with 3G RAM, efficiently improves the running speed and satisfies all your daily needs for working, studying and entertainment. Android 9.0 Pie harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to give you more customized experience, adapts to you and how you use your tablet, learning your preferences as you go.

Joy That Lasts with 5000 mAh battery and dual-band wifi

Its large-capacity 5000 mAh battery and Smart Power-Saving technology allows you to enjoy entertainment and gaming for 10 hours.2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi support makes it perfect with high speed for watching movies , TV shows, playing games and so on. It supports multiple accounts so family members can enjoy their own experience.

Big Room For Non-Stop Fun

Max10 features a microSD card slot, allowing you to easily expand your tablet’s memory from 32GB to up to an additional 128GB with a microSD card(not included). This means more space for your photos, books, songs, and movies.

Enhanced Eye-comfort Mode for you

Dragon Touch Max 10 reduces harmful blue light to create healthy reading conditions for you and your family，learns how you set your screen’s brightness in different lighting environments and automatically does it for you over time.

Built-in GPS Tablets to Run Maps Offline

Why do you want to spend money on a GPS device and pay extra for map updates every year? You can use Max10 just like a vehicle GPS and take advantage of additional tablet features. The bonus you get is a 10.1-inch screen display for your map and FM support.

Leave The Laptop Behind

With the add-on Bluetooth keyboard（not included）, you can have a laptop replacement one minute and a powerful workhorse the next. You can work wherever and whenever you want.

Display

10.1” Full HD

RAM

3GB

2GB

Storage

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

Operating System

Android 9.0 Pie

Resolution

1920×1200

Processor

Octa-Core 1.6GHz

Charging Port

Type-C USB

Connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

[ Native Android 9 Pie OS ] The NotePad Max10 comes with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system, which is smarter, faster and adapts to you as you use it more. No unexpected ads or bloatware apps.

[ Powerful Octa-Core Tablet for All ] The Dragon Touch NotePad Max10 is a 10 inch Wi-Fi android tablet with GPS capability. It is powered by a 64-bit Octa-Core high-performance processor with 3GB RAM 32GB storage, providing a superior experience of entertainment, browse, games and shopping for everyone in the family.

[ Full Google Service Access ] Max10 is a GMS certified android tablet and you have full access to Google services, such as Gmail, Youtube, Drive, Maps, Play Store and more brilliant apps and contents from Play store, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, etc.

[ Slim Body, Room for Everything ] This 10-inch tablet has built-in 32GB memory and supports up to 128GB microSD cards to expand the storage. You can download and keep your favorite books, songs, photos, movies, and games, everything you like in this slim metal android tablet.

[ Ultimate Entertainment Experience ] Featuring a vivid 10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 Full HD 2.5D Glass IPS touch screen with dual speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz) connectivity and 10-hour video playback battery life, Max10 is designed for an improved entertainment experience, delivering a better tablet with high-speed network connections to browse, video chat, play games, watch movies & TV series, and more.