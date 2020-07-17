Dragon Touch K10 Tablet, 10 inch Android Tablet with 16 GB Quad Core Processor, 1280×800 IPS HD Display, Micro HDMI, GPS, FM, 5G WiFi (Silver)



Great Viewing Experience

The Dragon Touch K10 10.1″ HD 800*1280 resolution is perfect for web browsing and game playing. 178 degree of view angle touchscreen display delivers incredible brightness and clearness for a great viewing experience.

Store More Pictures and Videos

The Dragon Touch K10 tablet comes with 16GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot that can accept memory cards up to 128 GB in capacity to expand its digital storage space.

Fast and Responsive

This Android tablet featuring Android 8.1 operating system of up to 1.3 GHz with stable MTK 64-bit Quad Core CPU processor along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, ensures an ultra-smooth gaming experience and speedy multimedia operating.

Entertainment for You Anywhere

Easily get more entertainment on this tablet. The tablet also supports to download Apps from Google Play thanks to GMS certified from Google and a native Android operating system preloaded. Featuring up to the latest Android operating system which offers high operating speed and short responsive time to run apps and play games. Metal body brings an elegant look and comfortable touch feeling.

Micro HDMI,Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Supported

With a micro HDMI port, you can easily connect your tablet into any TV and start streaming your favorite content. With a micro USB port, it is easy to transfer data between laptop and tablet. Integrated GPS sensor makes navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet. Also, the Android tablet supports WiFi, which keeps you connected your friends and social network. Are you a radio lover? The K10 tablet is also equipped with FM radio.

Big Battery, Long Endurance

The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is normally up to 5 hours video playback and up to 7 hours reading time. Fully charges in under 4-6 hours using the micro-USB power adapter, or with other micro-USB power adapters that you may already have.

Tip: Forgotten password and tablet might get stuck and fail to respond, or for all these problems and many others, you might want to reset your device

Insert a stretched paperclip or a tiny pinhole into the hole and press it for a few seconds.

Display

10.1″ HD

10.1″ HD

10.1″ HD

10.1” Full HD

10.1” Full HD

8″ HD

Internal Storage

2GB+16GB

2GB+16GB

2GB+32GB

2GB+32GB

3GB+32GB

2GB+32GB

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Resolution

1280×800

1280×800

1280×800

1200×1920

1200×1920

1280×800

Processor

Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Octa-Core 1.6GHz

Octa-Core 1.6GHz

Quad-core 1.5 GHz

HDMI Port

Yes

Yes

Yes

Content

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Access to millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, games, and more

Ports

Micro USB

Micro USB

Micro USB

Type-C USB

Type-C USB

Micro USB

Battery life

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/c/b/g/n)

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

