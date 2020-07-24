Dragon Touch 7 inch Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie, Quad-Core Processor, 2GB RAM 16GB Storage, 7 inch IPS HD Display, Dual Camera, Wi-Fi Only, Black



Tech Specification:

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Screen Size: 7“ HD display

Memory: 2GB

Flash Size: 16GB (Maximum extension 128 GB by MicroSD card slot)

Interface Configuration: DC power port, MicroSD card slot, USB 2.0 charging/data transmission, 3.5mm standard headphone jack

Processor: Quad-core Cortex-A35 64-bit (1.5GHz)

Wireless Tech: (802.11 b/g/n), BT 4.0

Camera: Dual Camera

High Volume: Speaker x 1

Power Adapter: DC 5V/1.5A

WiFi and BT4.0 Connection

The Android Tablet features WiFi and BT connection, which keeps you connected your friends and social network.

Enhance Your Viewing Experience

Enjoy widescreen movies, videos, and games with wide viewing angles, less glare, and more brightness while you watch.

Features a 1024 * 600 IPS display with 178 degree wide view for a bright display with vivid colors .

Large Storage Space

With 16GB on board storage, you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs, and movies, etc. Plus, the Y88X PRO tablet supports expandable memory by microSD card up to 128GB. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite memories.

Portable Tablet

The tablet is an elegantly designed tablet with a slim body. Its gentle, delicate design provide a luxurious look, while its slim, lightweight design delivers a spectacular hand-feeling.

Android 9.0 Pie

This Android tablet featuring Android 9.0 operating system of up to 1.5 GHz with stable 64-bit Quad Core CPU processor along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, ensures an ultra-smooth gaming experience and speedy multimedia operating.

Record Your Life

Dragon Touch Y88x PRO Tablet features a 2MP rear-facing camera for taking photos or shooting video. The 0.3MP front-facing camera is perfect for Selfie and Skype calls with friends and family.

Dragon Touch Y88X Pro 7 inch Tablet is equipped with latest Android 9.0 Operating System, 1.5GHz Quad core Processor, 16GB storage with 2GB of RAM.

The Dragon Touch 7 inch tablet comes with 16GB of internal storage, expandable storage to 128 GB.

This tablet sports the 178 degree view IPS display which presents best graphics performance. IPS (In-Plane Switching) 178-degree wide viewing angle covers more of your range of vision for a less-distorted image.

VIVID DISPLAY – 1024 * 600 IPS display with 178 degree wide view, perfect for viewing the tablet on chair or bed to enjoy.