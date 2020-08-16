Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PlayStation 4



Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block building role playing game with a charming single player campaign and a robust multiplayer building mode that supports up to four players online. Create your customized character, team up with your fearless friend Malroth, gather the skills required to become a full fledged builder, and combat the Children of Hargon, a vile cult that worships destruction. Then, take your builder online and join your friends to collaborate and create something truly magnificent. Don’t let the name fool you, despite the 2, this is a completely standalone experience featuring new characters, an expansive world, unlimited building combinations, and a story-line that’s sure to satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Collaborate & Create with Friends Online : Big projects require big help. Up to 4 players can team up online to build anything you can imagine

Explore, gather, and craft new creations: Each island contains its own set of unique materials to help you grow, craft, and cook new creations

Battle fearsome foes alongside your partner, Malroth : Accompanying you on your quest is the mysterious Malroth, an aggressive amnesiac with a fondness for fighting foes

Dash, swim, and glide across an expansive world : Run across open fields, dive into the watery depths to discover hidden treasures, and glide home to rest up for your next day of adventure