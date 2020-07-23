Dragon Quest 11 is finally coming to Xbox One

Ever given that its launching in 2018, Dragon Quest XI has actually gradually been spreading out to other platforms. It’s playable on the PC, PS4, and Switch– and now it’s finally coming to the XboxOne During its Xbox Series X display today, Microsoft exposed that the “definitive edition” of the role-playing video game is introducing on its console on December fourth. It’ll likewise be readily available through Game Pass.

The news is especially fascinating due to the fact that it marks the series’ launching on Xbox platforms. Despite being among Japan’s most popular franchise, Dragon Quest has actually typically had a hard time in theWest That, combined with the Xbox’s little existence in Japan, has actually made the 2 look like a not likely fit. Lately, however, Japanese role-playing video games have actually seen a rise on the Xbox One, thanks in big part to the Final Fantasy series signing up with Game Pass.