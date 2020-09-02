DraftKings stock jumps more than 6% on Michael Jordan investment

NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity interest inDraftKings Inc and ending up being an unique advisor to the online sports-betting business’s board of directors.

The six-time NBA Finals MVP will supply assistance and guidance on business technique, item advancement and marketing activities.

DraftKings shares increased as much as 12% at the start of trading Wednesday and were up 6.3% to $39.25 at 10:03 a.m. in New York.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” DraftKings co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins stated in a declaration.

Details of the equity stake weren’t divulged. Jordan is likewise the chairman and bulk owner of the NBA’sCharlotte Hornets The group deserves $1.4 billion, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

DraftKings began trading publicly in April after a reverse merger withDiamond Eagle Acquisition Corp Shares have more than doubled considering that its launching.

Jordan’s affinity for betting is well recorded. ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary invested an episode detailing the basketball terrific’s questionable history of betting in gambling establishments, on group flights and on the golf course. During the 1990’s, Jordan’s tendency for betting typically …

