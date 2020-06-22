Draft constitutional reforms ‘not in line’ with Venice Commission’s opinion – Armenian News

The Council of Europe’s Commission for Democracy through Law (the “Venice Commission”) has found conflicting provisions in proposed draft for constitutional reforms, expressing regret that its tips were not duly considered.

“The Commission regrets that a proposal for constitutional amendments was introduced in the Armenian Parliament on the day of the adoption by the Venice Commission of this Opinion, which proposal is not in line with the recommendations in this Opinion,” reads clause 82 of the recently released advisory opinion (amicus curiae).

The Ministry of Justice submitted a request to the Commission on May 13, asking it to consider three legal issues, especially, the proposed model of the Constitutional Court, the clarification and timeframes of the preliminary study of the draft constitutional reforms, and the National Assembly’s authority to revoke a declared constitutional referendum.