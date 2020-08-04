Dr. Leana Wen says she has received backlash over her ethnicity after appearing on air to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. She shared her experience following President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, in which he used a racist term to refer to coronavirus.
Dr. Wen shares racist messages she's received since talking about virus
