Dr. Siegel warns officials should watch South America ahead of possible coronavirus ‘second wave’

“Today, I don’t like what’s coming out of Brazil,” Siegel instructed host Bill Hemmer. “They have close to 300,000 cases in Brazil … but they’ve had the highest number of cases on record over the last 24 hours, close to 20,000 cases; and Argentina is gearing up.”

Siegel famous that South American international locations are presently experiencing situations that will be the equal of late November within the Northern Hemisphere.

The NYU Langone internist added that Australia is having higher luck containing the unfold of COVID-19, however defined that the federal government there instituted a lockdown very early on.

“So if I see South America, which is not on lockdown, seeing more cases [in their] late fall, that is when our second wave would be,” Siegel mentioned. “We are looking to them to see what we could anticipate here and their fall is deep fall now and they are seeing a surge of cases.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Siegel instructed “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that he believes lockdown orders do not work until they arrive into impact earlier than a virus is widespread in a selected location. He clarified Thursday that whereas a second wave of coronavirus in America shouldn’t be sure, public well being should stay vigilant.

“[It] is an evolving situation,” he mentioned. “We have to be looking at it day by day to figure this out.”