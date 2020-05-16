Dr. Siegel begs Trump not to restore funding to ‘thugs’ and ‘international villains’ at WHO

“I have a message for President Trump tonight,” Siegel stated. “Please don’t sign anything that restores funding to the World Health Organization before there is a huge overhaul of the World Health Organization.”

According to a five-page draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus seen by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Trump management will certainly “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the international wellness company.

“I think they are thugs,” Siegel stated of Tedros in addition to WHO contagious conditions principal RenMinghui “I would call them international villains.”

“I’m not talking about the worker bees,” he included. “I’m not talking about the scientists, I’m not talking about people that really toil hard. I am talking about from the top.”

Siegel included that although he values American virologistDr Tony Fauci– who Carlson kept in mind provided gushing appreciation for Ghebreyesus throughout a White House occasion previously this year– the NIH authorities has an inadequate “choice of friends” if he suches as Ghebreyesus.

“…especially a friend who is running an organization like the World Health Organization with what’s happened here,” Siegel said.

“On January 21, German knowledge reported, [Chinese Communist Party] Chairman Xi [Jinping] called him [Tedros] and stated ‘hold-up alerting the globe’ [about coronavirus],” the NYU Langone medical professional took place.

“On February 3. Tedros, who’s not a physician by the way, praised … Chairman Xi’s commitment to stopping this outbreak, and then on February 15, he actually said at the Munich Security Conferences — Tedros said that the World Health Organization believed that China’s attempts to control this outbreak had bought the world time.”

Carlson said that it shows up those accountable of global public wellness have rather “made us sicker,” and stated Fauci ought to have watched out for Ghebreyesus provided his supposed “cover-up” of a cholera episode in Ethiopia when he was a elderly wellness authorities there.

Siegel declared that those authorities ought to be prosecuted in a global court of what he called their “unbelievable disgrace.”

“The World Health Organization,” he stated, “aided and abetted the spread of this virus around the world.”