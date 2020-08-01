Dr. Sanjay Gupta shows how to make your own mask at home

Mayukh Saha
Not sure how to make, wear or clean your own masks at home? CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta demonstrates the proper methods using materials at home so health care workers can have the N95 masks they need at work. #CNN #News

