Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Back to school or back to square one?

Everyone — leaders at all levels of government, public health experts, daughter or son welfare advocates, pediatricians, parents and teachers — posseses an opinion. As a doctor, a journalist and, perhaps most of all, as a parent to three school-age children, it could come as no surprise that I’ve been thinking about this, too.

School reopening has become politicized. It’s a source of tension within this administration, pitting people who want society to get back to normal routines as soon as possible against its own public health experts, who want to take steps incrementally.

Children as ‘political footballs’

President Trump has been pushing strongly for schools to reopen, even insisting that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revise its comprehensive guidance for schools since they’re too “tough and expensive.” But CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield pushed back, saying the agency would not water them down , although Redfield said additional guidance documents would be provided.

Both Trump and US Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to withhold federal funding for school districts that did not reopen, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow dismissed concerns about reopening schools by saying, “It’s not that hard.”

At the same time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious infection expert and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said reopening is complicated and he grown increasingly vocal about his concerns on the matter.

Even the World Health Organization weighed in, with one official warning countries perhaps not to utilize the reopening of schools as “political footballs,” calling the politicization “not fair on our children.”

Education is essential on many levels

Politics aside, it’s important for schools to reopen because there are lots of benefits. Not only do they provide young ones with an education and structure (and parents with a location for young ones to remain secure and safe while they are at work), schools also fill social and emotional needs, and for some young ones, they play a protective role, keeping them fed through morning meal and lunch programs, and being on the front line against daughter or son abuse.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents pediatricians around the world, updated its back-to-school recommendations and “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

The organization says the data shows that young ones are probably perhaps not greatly amplifying the spread of coronavirus and that numerous schools should reopen, provided they follow appropriate guidelines — like wearing masks and practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene– and take into consideration rates of transmission inside their community.

Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told CNN that education is essential and interruptions slow or stall progress for millions of young ones.

“Schools are also essential for the overall educational and social development of children, as well as in the functioning of the overall economy. It’s not, we think, a matter of whether to open schools but how to do it as safely as possible,” said Frieden, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives.

But Frieden said we can’t just charge forward. “One step forward too fast, many steps backward, and for a long time,” that he said, noting what happened when states tried to reopen other segments of society too soon. “Trying to open schools without accounting for and protecting students and staff from Covid is going to backfire.”

Public health expert after public health expert says we have to look to science for answers. “It’s so critically important that all of the decisions that we do are based on the best public health science,” another former CDC leader, Dr. Richard Besser, told CNN. “You never want to get in a situation where the science and what goes into a guidance is politicized. It may be the policy decisions aren’t based solely on science, but the science itself needs to be separated from the political process.”

Besser, Frieden and two other former top CDC officials wrote an opinion piece that appeared in the Washington Post Tuesday in support of the CDC school guidance and criticizing those individuals who have politicized the problem.

Said Besser, “I’m a pediatrician and a parent, and I think it’s critically important to get children back to school, but it has to be done in a way that’s safe — and not just for the children but for the staff, for the teachers, for the rest of the community. And that means following the science; that’s the blueprint, that’s the roadmap to get there.”

What does the science tell us?

If a residential area is experiencing high transmission rates, public health experts say reopening does not sound right. In countries where schools appear to have reopened successfully, such as for instance Germany and Denmark, transmission rates and Covid-19 cases had been already brought down to low levels prior to reopening.

By contrast, the United States is nowhere near being in check. The United States saw a record quantity of new coronavirus cases within a day Tuesday, with 67,417 new cases reported, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases, eclipsing the prior high of from last Friday by nearly 800 new cases. The situation in a handful of areas in some states, including Texas, Florida and California, is teetering on dire.

“If you have such an aggressive level of transmission in certain states, it’s going to be very tough to open up those schools safely,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen agreed. She told CNN, “The single most important thing that we can do to ensure that schools can open, if we’re interested in instruction in the fall, is to reduce the level of Covid-19 spread in the summer.” She said that may mean thinking vigilantly about our priorities, “so if the priority is to open schools in the fall, maybe we need to keep bars closed in summer.”

“I think every single person wants schools to reopen … but we also cannot jeopardize the health and well-being of our children, and the staff and teachers and their surrounding communities,” she said.

It’s a problem the White House Coronavirus Task Force has aswell. A source close to the group told me, “With regard to schools, each community will have to evaluate the status of the outbreak in their particular area. While there are no hard and fast rules, if a particular community has had a five-day sustained increase in community spread, they should not be opening schools until they pass through the basic gating criteria of a 14-day downward trajectory. That guidance has not changed.”

Are children likely to infect others?

So far, evidence implies that young children usually do not contract the newest coronavirus as often as adults do, nor do they get as sick with Covid-19. But we can’t be too cavalier: a small fraction of young ones clearly do get sick, and a level smaller portion suffers severe consequences, including developing multi-system inflammatory syndrome in young ones (MIS-C). And, then, there exists a population of vulnerable young ones who have chronic health conditions and who need to be protected.

“Children do seem to be less affected, but they can be infected. And that is important,” said Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for coronavirus response, said at a briefing Monday.

The virus is less commonplace among small children, van Kerkhove said, while children about 10 and older appear to have about the same prevalence as teenagers. “They can be infected, which we’ve said from the beginning, but they do tend to have more mild disease,” she said. “In terms of transmission, there’s quite a lot that we still need to understand about transmission in children.”

So how likely are young ones to infect others?

commentary published a week ago in the journal Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, concludes that children infrequently transmit Covid-19 to one another or to adults. The conclusion is founded on five small studies that evaluated in a number of different countries.

In one French study, a 9-year-old boy who had been infected with Covid-19 exposed over 80 classmates at three schools. None of those young ones contracted it.

In New South Wales, nine infected students and nine infected staff members across 15 schools exposed a complete of 735 students and 128 staff to Covid-19. Only two secondary infections resulted, one possibly transmitted by a grown-up to a young child.

“Children when they do get infected, they appear to have such milder symptoms, or, or be completely asymptomatic,” Dr. Benjamin Lee told CNN. Lee, a pediatric infectious infection specialist on the faculty of the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, co-authored the commentary.

One study has found that young ones can carry the same quantity of virus as adults — potentially making them in the same way infectious.

But Lee says having virus isn’t the same as transmitting it. He says, young ones may be notably less efficient at expelling herpes and transmitting it to the environment around them. “So maybe they’re coughing less, they’re sneezing less. Their breaths aren’t as deep to begin with. So, it could be that even though they are capable of supporting similar amounts of virus, they still could be spreading it around them to a lesser extent,” he said.

However, both Lee and van Kerkhove say that they have heard about outbreaks connected with schools.

A complex calculus

When reopening schools, the health of students and their parents isn’t the only issue to consider. School reopenings also put teachers and school staff at risk. A brand new Kaiser Family Foundation report found nearly a quarter of all teachers — approximately 1.5 million individuals — are at higher risk of serious disease if they contract coronavirus since they’re older than age 65 or they have health problems such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity.

At this aspect, it appears there’s absolutely no one-size-fits-all answer to whether, when and how to reopen schools. And we’re starting to see that as several large school districts announced their plans for the beginning of the school year.

“Returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of children, but we must pursue re-opening in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff,” read a joint statement released Friday by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

The statement said local school leaders, public health experts, educators and parents should be mixed up in decision to open schools, and they must take into account facets including community spread of Covid-19 and the ability of schools to institute safety protocols.

“For instance, schools in areas with high levels of Covid-19 community spread should not be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts,” the statement continued. “A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate for return to school decisions.”

My own children’s private school is opening in a few weeks i really asked our personal headmaster, Keith Evans, concerning the considerations they made in reopening.

One of what exactly he said surprised me. “We are really blessed with some great buildings and square footage here. That is the constraining factor, I think in every school, space. If you can, if you can get the social distancing right and fit your program into it, it feels more normal and it works better. But no school was designed to have students six feet apart, you know, everywhere,” that he said.

But many schools lack that sort of space. And even if they’ve it, so many other things outside of their control may possibly change.

“We’re moving toward a particular end,” Evans told me “But we’re also ‘eyes spacious, ears spacious,’ focusing on how this is evolving and, and never getting into a rigid mind-set of one thing has to happen or another. We understand [that] next week, every thing could change.”