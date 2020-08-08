Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers kids’ coronavirus questions

Here are some kids’ questions he tackled today.

Delaney Giangeruso, age 7, Glen Ridge, New Jersey: “My grandma got Covid-19. Her doctor says she’s immune to coronavirus for one to three years. Is that true?”

Dr Sanjay Gupta: “First of all, I hope your granny’s doing much better. I’m sure that was quite frightening. Truth is, your granny ought to have some security versus the infection now, however we do not understand for how long and how strong that security is, so in the meantime everybody still needs to take care.”

Emmy, age 6, Atlanta, Georgia: “Why do some people get the coronavirus but don’t feel sick?” Dr Gupta: “People who are older, individuals who have pre-existing conditions like heart problem, they are most likely to get ill. Kids are less most likely to get ill, however they still can, however that implies all of us need to do whatever we can to stop the infection from dispersing.” The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now approximates that 40% of people infected with Covid-19 don’t have any symptoms or are “asymptomatic.” Much of the spread of the infection can originate from these “silent spreaders” who do not recognize they are bring the infection and can accidentally pass it to others. That’s why using a mask and social distancing steps are so crucial to follow. Your coronavirus questions answered Noah, age 7, Atlanta: “How many individuals currently have the coronavirus and the number of more will get the infection?” Dr Gupta: “As things stand now there have actually been “As things stand now there have actually been about 5 million people in the United…

