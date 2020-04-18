Dr. Nicole Saphier agrees with new MIT model: America needs to ‘hunker down for a bit more,’ open with caution

Saphier — a Fox News contributor — agreed with a new Massachusetts Institute of Technology model predicting an “exponential explosion” in COVID-19 circumstances if the nation’s lockdown measures are lifted too early.

“We don’t need this model to tell us that. We know this. We know if we open up too fast, too soon that we’re just going to be in the same place again in a couple of months,” mentioned Saphier, showing on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

The MIT mannequin — made utilizing publicly accessible information from China, Italy, South Korea and the U.S. — adopted the SEIR mannequin, which teams individuals into “Susceptible, Exposed, Infected and Recovered” classes.

MIT researchers enhanced the SEIR mannequin by coaching a neural community to decide the efficacy of quarantine measures and higher predict the unfold of the virus.

“In the case of the [United States], our model captures the current infected curve growth and predicts a halting of infection spread by April 20,” wrote researchers Raj Dandekar and George Barbastathis.

“On the other hand, we forecast that relaxing or abandoning the quarantine policies gradually over the period of the next 17 days may well lead to approximately one million infections without any stagnation in the infected case count by mid-April 2020,” they added.

This mannequin comes as some state governors calm down lockdown tips and President Trump continues to roll out a three-phase plan to reopen the nation’s financial system. The “Opening Up America Again” plan depends on governors to resolve when their states ought to reopen.

“To preserve the health of our citizens we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy,” the president mentioned at a press briefing Thursday.

On Friday, a key coronavirus mannequin lowered its estimate of complete U.S. deaths, however Saphier, a breast most cancers imaging specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, urged caution.

“We have to be careful when we look at models, because … models aren’t necessarily predictive of the future,” she mentioned.

“However, we do want to take caution and have a look at these as a result of this explicit mannequin popping out of MIT is an enhanced SEIR mannequin which is one thing that we have a look at. … MIT particularly seemed on the virus inflicting COVID-19. So it is a little bit extra correct.

“And what they are showing is we can’t just say now we are at the equilibrium or that plateau phase, and now we can start opening,” Saphier added.

“So we have to be very careful when we are starting to reopen the economy, but we have to reopen the economy. We have to start doing that. But we really need to hunker down for a little bit more to make sure that we continue to see [a] decrease in cases.”