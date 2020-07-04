Dr. Nesheiwat says Fourth of July ‘potential perfect storm’ for COVID-19 spread

HOUSTON DOCTOR REPORTS ‘ICU BEDS ARE JUST ABOUT AT CAPACITY’ DUE TO SURGE OF CORONAVIRUS CASES

Thousands of beachgoers began flocking to the shores Friday to start up the Fourth of July weekend despite a nationwide resurgence in coronavirus cases that has prompted holiday beach closures in certain of the hardest-hit areas and other restrictions to prevent more infections.

COVID-19 infections are up in at the very least 40 states as the country heads to the holiday week-end. Public health officials have warned that large gatherings could exacerbate the outbreak following weeks of progress that has essentially been erased in many areas.

Nesheiwat also expressed that mask protect everybody, including the wearer.

“So wearing a mask does not mean you should not practice physical distancing. The latest data that we have actually shows you’re not only protecting others, but you can actually be protecting yourself,” Nesheiwat said. “And it also showed that by October, 33,000 lives would be safe. So it certainly helps. It’s not a 100 percent. That’s why, in addition to wearing a mask, physical distancing, hand hygiene, trying to avoid cluster’s crowds, areas with high density like bars and restaurants are really, really important.”

The doctor echoed White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, warning that the virus is mutating to be more transmissible.

“[It could be] three to nine times more transmissible, three to nine times more contagious. So that’s a really big issue,” Nesheiwat said. “So we have the tools and the knowledge that our to fight and combat this virus is just a matter of compliance, being attentive and adhering to these these CDC guidelines.”

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to the report.