Dr. Nesheiwat says Fourth of July ‘potential perfect storm’ for coronavirus spread

“And if you are likely to go out and celebrate, make an effort to keep six to 10 feet [apart] and try to socialize outdoors and, of course, wear your mask. That’s really important because that can help [reduce] the [chance of] transmission … from about 17 [percent] down to around three percent, that may really save yourself thousands of lives within the next couple of months.”

Thousands of beachgoers began flocking to the shores Friday to start up the Fourth of July weekend despite a nationwide resurgence in coronavirus cases that has prompted beach closures in certain of the hardest-hit areas and other restrictions to prevent more infections.

COVID-19 infections are up in at the very least 40 states as the country heads to the holiday week-end. Public health officials have warned that large gatherings could exacerbate the outbreak following weeks of progress that has essentially been erased in many areas.

Nesheiwat also expressed that masks protect everybody, including the wearer.

“Wearing a mask does not mean you should not practice physical distancing,” she said. “The latest data that people have actually shows you aren’t only protecting others, nevertheless, you can actually be protecting your self.

“And additionally, it showed that by October, 33,000 lives could be safe. So it certainly helps. It’s maybe not 100 % [preventive]. That’s why, as well as wearing a mask, physical distancing, hand hygiene, [and] trying to avoid clusters, crowds, areas with high density like bars and restaurants are really, important.”

The doctor echoed White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci by warning that the virus is mutating to be more transmissible.

“[It could be] three to nine times more transmissible, three to nine times more contagious. So that’s really a big issue,” Nesheiwat said. “So we have the tools and the knowledge … to fight and combat this virus. It’s just a matter of compliance, being attentive and adhering to these CDC guidelines.”

