Dr.meter Wildlife Hunting Camera 24MP 1080P HD Trail Game Camera IP66 Waterproof 120° Wide Angle Lens Scouting Monitoring Cam with 45-LED Night Vision, 2.4″ LCD, IR Sensor



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 11:14:59 UTC – Details)





【3 PIR &120 degree Wide Angle】The broader the view, the better the chance of getting the footage you need. You won’t miss a thing with the120 degree detecting range and 20m sensing distance. 3 passive infrared sensors work around the clock, day or night to capture the moments you want to see.

【0.3s Trigger Time】Even if the action is happening fast, the sensors react quickly, and once triggered, take a photo within 0.3s of detection. Daytime footage yields HD color photography, while nighttime footage is in HD black and white.

【Waterproof& Durable】You’ve got to be tough to survive outdoors, and you can bet that the Dr.meter Hunting Camera can take a beating. Built with IP66 waterproofing and powered by 8 AA batteries, rain, sun, wind and dirt are no match for this rugged camera.

【Painless Installation, Stays Put】It only takes a moment to set up and start recording. The anti-slip, serrated design keeps it from slipping, and the bonus mounting strap and mounting stand allow you to set up your camera virtually anywhere!