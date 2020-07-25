Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training (Nintendo Switch)



Price: $38.59 - $34.02

(as of Jul 25,2020 18:06:56 UTC – Details)



Dr Kawashima’s brain training.

Test your skills with an assortment of exercises and tests in different play styles, such as holding your Nintendo Switch console vertically and using a stylus or your finger or using the right Joy-Cons; IR motion camera, which detects the shape of your fingers

Train together: With one Joy-Con each, challenge friends and family to select kinds of training

Take it online: If you’re connected to the internet and have a Nintendo Switch online membership, you can show your training results in the game’s rankings and compete for high scores with friends

Retail boxed copies of Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training includes the Nintendo Switch stylus

To play certain exercises on Nintendo Switch Lite, a Joy-Con pair is required and a device to recharge the Joy-Con controllers, such as the Joy-Con charging grip, will also be required