Dr. Janette Nesheiwat’s July 4th dos and don’ts: Precautions will help keep friends, family safe

DR. NESHEIWAT SAYS FOURTH OF JULY ‘POTENTIAL PERFECT STORM’ FOR CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

“First and foremost, we want to make sure that if we’re outdoors and we’re not able to … social distance, we want to wear a facial covering or a mask. That’s really important,” she said.

Nesheiwat stressed constant hand-washing and staying six to 10 feet away from people, including nearest and dearest from other households.

“Remember,” she said, “the virus likes to jump from one person to another.”

Your health is very much indeed at stake. According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are now nearly 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and over 129,000 deaths.

“We’ve just learned that for every person [who] tests positive, there are 10 to 20 people [who] are undiagnosed,” Nesheiwat said.

The Fox News medical contributor advised celebrating the Fourth aware of family and avoiding large crowds and clusters.

“It enters the air and aerosolizes, and it enters another person’s eyes, nose, [and] their throat,” she said.

People who have any outward symptoms or aren’t feeling well should stay home, preferably alone, in order to avoid infecting the others.

Nesheiwat also urged people to avoid traveling to areas where there exists a known oubreak, including elements of Arizona, Texas, Florida and California.

A recent surge in cases has many health experts worried, with at least five states setting single-day records for infections Friday.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that how many new cases nationwide could soar to 100,000 per day "if this does not turn around."

While the break weekend has got the potential to be always a perfect storm for spreading the virus, Nesheiwat said that will not happen if people stay vigilent by managing social length, washing hands and wearing masks.

“All these little things together can help keep you safe and enjoy the holiday with your family and your friends,” she said.