DR.GYMLEE Folding Shock Absorption Smart Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine for Home Use, Health & Fitness Walking Exercise Treadmill with LCD Screen Pad/Phone Cup Holder for Women Men Teens

【Space Saving & Super Easy Assemble】 This treadmill can be easily folded and you can push the wheel at the bottom to any desired location at home when no use. You can put it in the corner, closet, under the desk or bed and anywhere which doesn’t take room. Follow the instruction then you will find how convenient to install in several minutes , absolutely perfect for small house!

【Multifunctional Heart Rate Detection & 4 Speed Adjustable】The running machine can detect your heart rate by touching the handrail so you can change the speed that suitable for yourself, there are 4 speed choice which is 3/6/9/12 km/h for you to adjust.

【17 inch Width Smooth Belt & Silent Walking Machines for Exercise】The 17 inch non-slip belt is smooth enough to make you feel like work out at gym. You don’t need to worry about bothering families or neighbors when you running on this treadmill due to the upgrade shock absorbing function which can absorb noise to 50Db so you can even enjoy watching TV or music during exercising.

【Safety Key Design & 300 lb Limit Weight to Keep Your Security】Just take it easy to running on this folding treadmill which supports a max weight of 300lbs. The safety key would protect you from dangerous by shutting off function to cut power instantly if you can’t catch the speed of treadmill or fall off accidentally, feel safe and secure to use the electric treadmill.

【Perfect Treadmill with Incline Design for indoor Fitness】The Gimars treadmill would be your best choice if you don’t want to go out for running. The 15°Natural incline runway design without needing to manual setting slope by yourself can help you exercise more effective.