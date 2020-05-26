Dr. Gupta explains his "treatment" if the US were his patient

By
Mayukh Saha
-

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the similarities between the United States during the coronavirus pandemic and his patients battling an infection, adding the treatment is going to be tough, but “there is a path forward.”
