CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the similarities between the United States during the coronavirus pandemic and his patients battling an infection, adding the treatment is going to be tough, but “there is a path forward.”
#CNN #News #usnews
source
Dr. Gupta explains his "treatment" if the US were his patient
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains the similarities between the United States during the coronavirus pandemic and his patients battling an infection, adding the treatment is going to be tough, but “there is a path forward.”