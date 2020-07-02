Dr. Fauci’s wake-up call to my med school class (opinion)

As a fresh medical student, I did not fully grasp the importance of his statement at that time. But as Covid-19 has spread rapidly, impacting communities across the country and exposing the disparities within our health care system, Dr. Fauci’s words took on an entire new meaning.

On March 20, 2020, better known to medical students as Match Day, I learned that I have been matched with my top choice residency program. I was going to be an internal medicine physician at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Jefferson was my first choice for many reasons. For starters, it’s close to my family in Pennsylvania. It’s also a hospital dedicated to medical education, health care innovation and top-quality patient care. Most crucial to me, though, is Jefferson’s embrace of diversity and inclusion, as it serves many low-income and marginalized populations.

Part of the reason Jefferson serves this kind of diverse community is its location. Its flagship hospital is based in Center City, the major downtown neighbor hood and cultural center of Philadelphia. This area is home to thriving African American, Asian, and Latinx communities, in addition to a large LGBTQ community.

Several of the communities — including the Black community — remain a few of the most underserved in the city. And nowhere is that reality more obvious than in health care outcomes. As noted in the 2019 city report “ Health of the City ,” Black men and women in Philadelphia have the lowest life span of any racial group in the town. Black men are also more regularly affected by heart and kidney disease, and Black kids are hospitalized more for asthma attacks.

After I matched, though, I still had several months before I could dive into my new career and help address a few of these health care outcomes at Jefferson. But there clearly was a complicating factor — Covid-19 cases were growing, surpassing 1,000,000 in the usa, and just weeks before my graduation.

When I finally arrived at my virtual graduation day, I helped lead my class in reciting the Hippocratic Oath, a code binding medical graduates to the best standard of medical ethics, and one which marks the state transition to becoming a medical practitioner. While graduation was undoubtedly about the many accomplishments we’d achieved throughout the last four years, it also gave me time to think about the new challenges — and opportunities — of becoming a resident medical practitioner in Philadelphia during this pandemic would bring.

I realized that the health care disparities that impact communities of color in Philadelphia were just like apparent — if not more so — throughout Covid-19. As of late June, out of 25,443 positive coronavirus cases in the city, Black residents accounted for just over 46% of the cases — though they only comprise 40% of the people.

They were also much more likely to be hospitalized and encounter severe complications due to Covid-19 than other racial groups. And Black patients account for over half of all coronavirus deaths in Philadelphia, according to the city health department.

In addition, Black and Hispanic patients are also more likely to have low-wage or essential jobs within the city, placing them at higher danger of contracting herpes — and so are more likely to live in neighborhoods or domiciles that make it difficult to practice social distancing.

The problems in Philadelphia, of course, certainly are a reflection of what we have been seeing on a national level, where minority patients feel the impact of the pandemic to a greater degree than their White counterparts and face disproportionately more policing around problems of social distancing.

But these numbers are particularly stark to me, since being an internal medicine intern, I am entering an institution that has seen the best number of Covid-19 cases in the city, according to state data.

An institution that has also taken on the responsibility of absorbing a lot of patients (a majority underserved) after last year’s closing of Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City. And while I’m concerned for my own risk of exposure, what’s a lot more concerning are these pronounced racial disparities in medical care — both in Philadelphia and in the united states.

To be effective healthcare providers, my colleagues and I have to do significantly more than treat the person patient at his or her bedside. We have to explore the disparities affecting the communities by which we serve. Social determinants of health — the complex circumstances by which people are born and live — play a significant role in health outcomes. And factors like access to health care, affordable housing, balanced diet options, clean water and racial biases all impact overall wellbeing.

As new health practitioners taking root in new cities and towns, my fellow graduates and I need to strive to form collaborative relationships with this future patients to comprehend both their individual needs as well as the needs of their communities. And as physician-advocates, we can and should push for greater accessibility to quality medical care, increased community engagement from fellow health care workers, and more education on available resources for patients — all the while ensuring an focus on cultural respect and trust.

In addition to the larger systemic issues in healthcare, Dr. Fauci’s words also speak to the city within a healthcare facility walls, specially my fellow incoming residents. As we rotate through hospital floors, intensive care units and the er, caring for Covid and non-Covid patients, most of us have a fresh group of physicians to lean on for support and morale. In addition, we now have the support of our fellow medical school graduates and mentors who taught us how to adapt to ever-changing situations and gave us the foundation to take on the challenges of residency within a pandemic — especially as a second peak may be imminent.

While it may took until my graduation day, amid an international contagion, to fully grasp the obligation of my role as a physician, I really hope my fellow graduates and I can serve in the dual roles of looking after our patients as individuals and as element of a larger community.