Dr. Fauci says this is the biggest question he still has about Covid-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Jake Tapper the US is going in the right direction for Covid-19 cases, but if the country pulls back on public health measures at this vulnerable time, we risk a surge similar to that of Italy.

