Dr. Fauci pleads for increased vaccination rates: They are safe and highly effective

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the rise in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations across the US, urging Americans to get vaccinated.
Biden attends dignified transfer of the service members killed in Kabul
The President's attendance at the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base is among the gravest responsibilities for any American commander-in-chief. The 13 service...
Coronavirus and kids: Medical and educational experts discuss COVID-19 cases and back-to-school
Should your vaccination status be on your resume?
Michael Neece, CEO of InterviewMastery.com, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus on this week’s Career Control to discuss vaccine mandates and expectations for return to...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection begins Aug. 31
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan and Zack Guzman discuss jury selection for Elizabeth Holmes and Yahoo Finance's upcoming documentary, 'Valley of Hype: The culture that...
Record 29% of for-sale homes not under construction yet: RPT
Gregory Daco, Oxford Economics Chief U.S. Economist, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Oxford Economics’ latest housing report and outlook on the housing market. Don't Miss:...