Dr. Fauci offers a clarification on Covid-19 vaccine boosters
Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses public concern surrounding a possible third-dose vaccine booster. Fauci tells CNN’s Jim Acosta the need is not a matter of efficacy, but rather an extension of durability of protection against coronavirus.

