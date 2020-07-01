Dr. Fauci Is Caught Removing His Face Mask The Moment Media Cameras Stop Rolling

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts are testifying before a Senate committee this week on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and the country’s progress in reopening.

Interestingly, as these “health experts” continue to push the narrative that all Americans should be wearing face masks, Dr. Fauci was caught on video removing their own mask the minute media cameras stopped rolling.

Cameras off?

Good, I could take off this mask then.pic.twitter.com/e5Bid3k1lc — America MUST Unite ⚖️🇺🇸 (@chadkanera) June 29, 2020

If masks are so crucial that you wear, why do so many journalists simply take them off the moment the cameras stop rolling? Why do camera crews perhaps not wear masks as they’re filming the officials pushing a “must weak masks” spiel? And why are our top “health experts” removing theirs the moment cameras stop filming them?

This hasn’t just happened a few times—it’s a normal occurrence and contains been highlighted for weeks in multiple pictures and videos widely circulating on social media.

Because of the repetitive pattern we’ve witnessed throughout this ordeal, it’s only natural that many individuals have questions in regards to the mask-wearing guidelines. It truly doesn’t help matters when Dr. Fauci sends confusing messages about masks.

During his “60 Minutes” interview in the first weeks of the pandemic in America, Fauci said masks were basically pointless, we shouldn’t wear them, and they were only used to produce some people “feel better.” You can observe the video of Fauci’s “60 Minutes” interview below:

I am just gonna choose what Fauci said: Masks are pointless and only used to produce Nervous-Nelly’s feel much better. pic.twitter.com/KwnZRSK19M — Amy (@MaybeAmes) June 30, 2020

It’s a confusing message: One week, the recommendation is “don’t wear masks,” another week, it’s “wear masks.” Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi want to mandate that all Americans wear masks at all times, even outdoors. Biden even recently stated publicly that if he were president, he would sign an order mandating this.

If masks are such an important part of overcoming COVID-19, it’s perfectly reasonable to question why Dr. Fauci said a few weeks ago that they’re not, and just why does that he instantly remove his mask the moment he thinks the cameras stop rolling?

If the mask is indeed important, why wouldn’t that he keep it on constantly while in the Senate committee hearing room? If it’s crucial enough to help keep the mask on when cameras are rolling, why would that “urgency” change suddenly once the cameras are off? This isn’t accumulated.

