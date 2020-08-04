Dr. Fauci forced to beef up security as death threats grow

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, is facing threats to his personal safety and now requires personal security from law enforcement at all times, including at his home, a source confirms to CNN. CNN’s Evan Perez reports. #CNN #News
