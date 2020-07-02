Dr. Fauci Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for suggesting his state is seeing a spike in coronavirus circumstances as a result of they didn’t observe pointers.

Fauci, testifying earlier than Congress on Tuesday, stated he was “quite concerned” about rising an infection charges in sure states corresponding to Texas and Florida, including “they need to follow guidelines that have been very carefully laid out” for them.

Patrick, talking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, wasn’t happy with the nice physician’s feedback.

“Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things,” the Republican Lt. Governor stated.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” continued Patrick. “We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him.”

Don’t Need His Advice Anymore

Patrick has been a staunch supporter of Texas’ efforts to reopen amid the pandemic, at the same time as Governor Abbott put these plans on maintain final week on account of a surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

Still, he has no need to listen to Fauci, who has been challenged on previous claims, dole out recommendation to the Lone Star State.

“He has been wrong every time on every issue,” Patrick charged. “I don’t need his advice anymore.”

Fauci’s feedback lumped a number of states collectively however later stated some states adopted pointers whereas others didn’t, by no means particularly naming Texas as one of many latter.

He has discouraged Americans from attending occasions this Fourth of July weekend, together with the Mount Rushmore fireworks show hosted by the President.

Sen. Rand Paul confronts Dr. Fauci: “Dr. Fauci, virtually every day we seem to hear from you things we can’t do. But when you’re asked, can we go back to school?, I don’t hear much certitude at all.”pic.twitter.com/M9QWoPDjyD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2020

Fed Up

Patrick isn’t the one one seemingly fed up with Fauci’s steering throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed him and different specialists for his or her “fatal conceit” in assuming their recommendations are the be-all-end-all.

“It is a fatal conceit to believe any one person or small group of people has the knowledge necessary to direct an economy or dictate public health behaviour,” Paul instructed Fauci at Tuesday’s Senate panel.

“It’s important to realize that if society meekly submits to an expert, and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur,” he continued. “When we allow one man’s policy or one group of small men or women to be foisted on an entire nation.”

Fauci’s dire predictions, willfully ignoring herd immunity which will have squashed the specter of this virus already, together with different ‘experts’ incorrect assessments have left the economic system in shambles.

“Fauci persists in advocating insurance policies which have emasculated the medical care system and ruined the economic system, Paul and Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wrote in an op-ed, citing fashions which have confirmed fallacious repeatedly.

“Anthony Fauci wants America closed until there’s nothing to reopen.”

Maybe Patrick shouldn’t take heed to him.