Dr. Fauci Admits ‘I Don’t Think We Need To Go To Lockdown Again’

On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force memberDr Anthony Fauci stated throughout a CNN city center that he does not think “we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place.”

“I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place,” Fauci stated. “There are situations, as I’ve mentioned to you before, in multiple interviews, where, when they were trying to open up a state or a city, that there were certain guidelines that were skipped over.”

“Maybe you’re in a phase two, and you need to pause and maybe go back to phase one,” Fauci continued. “That’s entirely conceivable and may be recommended. I don’t think we need to go all the way back to lockdown.”

Dr Anthony Fauci safeguarded himself, stating he is “not misleading the American public under any circumstances” after President Trump retweeted messages slamming the country’s leading illness specialist. “I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out” https://t.co/NLC9lSMdD0 — CNN (@CNN) July 29, 2020

Fauci’s standards

“And the reason I say that is that we’re learning more and more,” he went on. “If you do five fundamental principles, in any situation, one, wear a mask all the time, consistently, when you’re outside, and can be exposed.”

Fauci stated, “Number two, keep physical distance. Number three, avoid bars or close bars if you can. Keep away from crowds, big congregations, and maintain hand hygiene.”

Dr Anthony Fauci states he’s “optimistic” about the claim from the head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccine program, that a coronavirus vaccine might be 90% efficient. “We all hope it’s going to be that way.” #CNNTownHall https://t.co/pwsEB61eOY pic.twitter.com/WjmmkXh59Y — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2020

‘And we know when you do that, and states that have done that, they’ ve in fact flattened the rising curve and are beginning to come down’

“Those are five not rocket science things that one can do,” the medical professional included. “And we know when you do that, and states that have done that, they’ve actually flattened the surging curve and are starting to come down.”

“So, bottom line, right now, I don’t think we need to go to lockdown,” Fauci concluded.