Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young asking for $2M in monthly spousal support: reports

The outlet likewise reported Young is looking for $ 5 million in legal charges. Reps for both celebrations didn’t instantly return Fox News’ demand for remark.

DR. DRE’S WIFE NICOLE YOUNG FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 24 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: REPORTS

Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, and his wife were wed for 24 years and share 2 kids together: child, Truice, 23, and child, Truly, 19. Since both are grownups, no kid assistance is needed in split settlements.

According to early reports, there is stated to have actually been no signed prenuptial contract in location.

But in July, Dre submitted an action to Young’s divorce filing, declaring there was a prenup and it need to determine how their home is broken up. In files acquired by People publication, Young has actually asked for an early trial to identify the credibility of the prenup.

Forbes has actually approximated the six-time Grammy winner’s net worth to be $800 million.

DR. DRE RESPONDS TO WIFE’S DIVORCE FILING, MENTIONS PRENUP: REPORT

“Before our wedding date, Andre demanded that I sign a premarital agreement that 16 of his lawyers had drafted,” Young stated in a declaration connected to the filing.

“Andre, at the time, was a widely known manufacturer and rap artist in the music market, …