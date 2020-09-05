Dr. Dre’s Wife Justifies $2 Mil Monthly Support, Claims Domestic Violence

Dr. Dre‘s separated wife claims in legal docs Dre was violent with her in the past, and she likewise checked off why she requires almost $2 mil a month in short-term spousal support while their divorce winds its method through the legal system, and the costs she lists are eye-popping.

TMZ broke the story … Nicole Young desires $1,936,399 to cover her expenses.Here’s the breakdown

— Laundry and cleaning up $10,000 a month

— Clothes $135,000 a month

— Education (tuition and living costs) $60,000 a month

— Entertainment $900,000 a month

— Charitable contributions $125,000 a month

–Mortgage $100,000 a month

— Telephone, cellular phone, e-mail $20,000 a month

In all, she states she in fact has a monthly nut of $2,530,000

As we reported, sources linked to Dre state he’s covering all her costs, consisting of the Malibu home where Nicole is remaining, chefs, security, and so on

But in her docs, Nicole states Dre has actually been managing with the pursestrings, rejecting her the right to utilize, to name a few things, her AmEx black card.