Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Requests $2 Million PER MONTH In Spousal Support Amid Divorce: Court Docs

Dr Dre‘s estranged wife Nicole Young is trying to get PAID… and while we know Dre’ s cash runs deep from all the endeavors he’s associated with, does it truly run this deep?!

The 55-year-old rap artist and music manufacturer is hammering out divorce court versus Young today, the low point in what had actually been a 24-year marital relationship after the set initially got married in 1996. And to her credit, Nicole isn’t embarrassed about getting coin, producing a brand-new court filing looking for a LOTS OF cash in spousal support plus some big-time lawyer costs.

According to files initially revealed by ET, the 50-year-old mother to Truly Young and Truice Young is looking for precisely $1,936,399 in MONTHLY spousal support, plus lawyer’s costs and court expenses that add near $5 million in overall. That $1.9 million regular monthly figure comes out to almost $24 million PER YEAR in support! Holy s ** t! Gotta go huge or go house, we expect!!!

Neither celebration’s lawyers were offered for remark, obviously, however the court docs make it clear Nicole is intent on getting that quantity of cash so that she “can continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during marriage.” Yeah, no joking … at $2 million each month, we might definitely get utilized to a specific sort of …