Dr. Dre & Nicole Young DID Have A Prenup – But He Tore It Up As A Romantic Gesture!

The split in between Dr Dre and Nicole Young simply got a bit more complex.

As we formerly reported, Young declared divorce back in June after more than 24 years of marital relationship. News of their approaching divorce made waves, not just since of the surprise ending of such a long collaboration, but likewise since of the significant cost connected with the split. It was initially believed that the couple had no prenup in between them– leaving someplace around half a billion dollars on the line!



Now, according to legal docs acquired by TMZ, the 50- year- old performed in reality sign a prenuptial arrangement. However, she declared she did so under pressure, and she’s now challenging the agreement.

The filing read:

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

Not just that, she states the agreement was voided 2 years into their marital relationship, when the music magnate had a change of mind. The doc went on: