Dr Disrespect is gone and Twitch won’t say why

Dr Disrespect disappeared from Twitch today, with his account vanishing from the site, which led to rumors that he have been banned. The disappearance comes two days after Twitch said it might begin issuing permanent suspensions for streamers as it cracked down on accusations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Twitch would not make sure it had banned Dr Disrespect, why he might have already been banned, or whether he may be permanently banned. Twitch signed Dr Disrespect to an exclusive two year contract back in March for an undisclosed but “life-changing” sum of money.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, is famous for his exaggerated persona — that he streams in character as a person who takes gaming to a certain extreme — and is among Twitch’s 10 most followed accounts, an inventory that includes a few people (like Ninja) who no longer make use of the site.

The potential ban will be a huge statement from Twitch — should Twitch elect to confirm it. It would signal that the platform is likely to start taking its streamers’ behavior both on and off stream more seriously, carrying out a week of complaints about sexual harassment and assault.

Beahm doesn’t may actually have been the type of who were accused of harassment or other misconduct, but he’s been a controversial figure before. Beahm was banned a year ago for streaming from a men’s bathroom at E3. In 2018, that he was criticized for performing racist caricatures while streaming.

Twitch suggested that Beahm had violated the site’s community guidelines or terms of service within an email to The Verge but wouldn’t specifically say so. “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community,” a Twitch spokesperson said in an email.