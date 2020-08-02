Dr. Deborah Birx: ‘We are in a new phase’ of coronavirus pandemic with more widespread cases

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” Birx, the White House coronavirus job force organizer, informed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Birx’s remarks come as the United States has actually reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other nation.

As of Sunday, the United States had actually reported more than 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 and a minimum of 154,449 Americans have actually passed away, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University

This is a breaking newspaper article and will be upgraded.