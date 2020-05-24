Dr. Deborah Birx: Here’s what she had to say about Trump wearing a mask

“What we have said to people is there is clear scientific evidence now, by all the droplet experiments that happened, and that others have done, to show that a mask does prevent droplets from reaching others,” Birx stated on “Fox News Sunday” when asked what she would certainly inform individuals that say they have a right not to wear a mask in public.
“Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance,” she stated.
“Well the President did wear a mask while he was less than six feet in an occasion where that was important — I think when he was traveling last week,” Birx stated. “I’m not with him every day and every moment, so I don’t know if he can maintain social distance.”
“I’ve asked everybody independently to really make sure that you’re wearing a mask if you can’t maintain the six feet. I’m assuming that in a majority of cases, he’s able to maintain that six feet distance.”
As he went through the center– where Ford policies say everybody have to use a mask– he was bordered by business execs whose faces were covered.
“And this is unusual in the case of respiratory diseases in many cases. So, you don’t know who’s infected. And so we really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask. These are items that really critical to protect individuals,” she stated.
Birx likewise exposed the opportunity of advising the country closed down once again if there is one more significant episode, stating “it’s difficult to tell” if she can see the nation shuttering once again.
Trump has actually formerly opposed shutting the nation once again in the middle of a prospective 2nd wave of the infection.