Dr. Deborah Birx: Here’s what she had to say about Trump wearing a mask

“What we have said to people is there is clear scientific evidence now, by all the droplet experiments that happened, and that others have done, to show that a mask does prevent droplets from reaching others,” Birx stated on “Fox News Sunday” when asked what she would certainly inform individuals that say they have a right not to wear a mask in public.

“Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance,” she stated.

Birx was after that asked by Fox’s Chris Wallace whether she desired Trump wore a mask in public, both from a messaging viewpoint and also for safety and security factors.

“Well the President did wear a mask while he was less than six feet in an occasion where that was important — I think when he was traveling last week,” Birx stated. “I’m not with him every day and every moment, so I don’t know if he can maintain social distance.”

“I’ve asked everybody independently to really make sure that you’re wearing a mask if you can’t maintain the six feet. I’m assuming that in a majority of cases, he’s able to maintain that six feet distance.” The remarks from Birx come numerous days after Trump refused to wear a mask in front of cameras while checking out a Ford plant in Michigan in what was one more instance of the President disregarding the policies in location for others that are suggested to defend against the coronavirus. As he went through the center– where Ford policies say everybody have to use a mask– he was bordered by business execs whose faces were covered. Commenting on large crowds seen at beaches on Saturday that showed up not to be social distancing, Birx worried in a meeting with ABC that “there’s asymptomatic spread. And that means that people are spreading the virus unknowingly.” “And this is unusual in the case of respiratory diseases in many cases. So, you don’t know who’s infected. And so we really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask. These are items that really critical to protect individuals,” she stated. Birx likewise exposed the opportunity of advising the country closed down once again if there is one more significant episode, stating “it’s difficult to tell” if she can see the nation shuttering once again. She included there are prep work in progress by the federal government if there is another wave, stating “we are preparing for that potential fall issue, both in (personal protective equipment) … and vaccine developments so we can be ready if the virus does come back in a significant way,” she stated on ABC. Trump has actually formerly opposed shutting the nation once again in the middle of a prospective 2nd wave of the infection.

