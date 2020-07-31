Dr Chris Moy from Australian Medical Association calls for stricter lockdown in Victoria

A top doctor is pushing for a full lockdown in Victoria before the killer coronavirus spirals out of control.

Victoria recorded its second worst day on record with 627 cases and a further eight deaths on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews labelled the figure ‘far too high’ hinting that the stay-at-home order may be extended and further restrictions imposed.

Dr Chris Moy, from the Australian Medical Association, said Victoria must act ‘now or never’ and implement a New Zealand style lockdown to control the deadly second wave.

‘There’s been finicking around, frankly, trying to sort of slowly add little bits and pieces when what we really need is a complete shutdown of this,’ he told Sky News.

‘It’s now or never we’ve got to go to level four.’

He said the one of his main concerns is that people are not being contact traced in time and that leads to more people contracting COVID-19.

Dr Moy also slammed Victoria’s current situation and claims the state is not actually in lockdown.

‘This is a very light lockdown, and, probably most critically, people are still going to work which the premier admits is actually still a significant source of transfer of the virus,’ Dr Moy said.

‘In level four lockdown, most critically, is that the only people that go to work are those for essential services, otherwise you reach a critical point.’

Police on horseback patrol The Shrine of Remembrance enforcing the wearing of face masks in Melbourne on July 31, 2020

Victoria’s second lockdown is due to end mid-August but Mr Andrews hinted it may be extended due to the continuous rise in figures.

‘Public health experts from the Victorian team, together working with colleagues at a national level, will spend the next day looking through in fine detail, looking for trends to have a really clear sense of exactly what is presenting and exactly what the nature of our challenge is,’ he said.

‘We cannot open up with these numbers, we cannot open up with significantly less than these numbers.’

Mr Andrews also revealed that one in four Victorians were not isolating when the Australian Defence Force and public health officials did a routine check-up.

‘There were more than 130 unsuccessful visits,’ he said.

‘There’ll be a multitude of reasons for that, but what I can confirm for you is that more than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police.’

A body is removed from St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, Melbourne, Friday, July 31, 2020

He explained there was no excuse for people who tested positive to COVID-19 to not be isolating.

‘It is simply unacceptable for you to have this virus and not be at home,’ Mr Andrews said.

Everyone in Melbourne and regional Victoria is required to wear a face mask when they are outside for the four permitted reasons unless exempted.

Anyone not wearing a face mask risks a fine of $200.

The latest fatalities are two men in their 50s, two men aged in their 70s, three men in their 80s and one woman in her 70s. Four of the eight are linked to aged care homes.

The deaths take the state toll to 113 and the national figure to 197.